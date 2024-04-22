Lok Sabha Elections: BJP expels KS Eshwarappa for decision to contest as Independent from Shivamogga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KS Eshwarappa

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (April 22) expelled party leader-turned-rebel KS Eshwarappa from the party for 6 years for his decision to contest as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga. ​Eshwarappa, upset with his son being denied Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri in the state, had decided to contest as an Independent.

"BJP expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party for 6 years for embarrassing the party by contesting as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency," Karnataka BJP said.

He has expressed his displeasure against BJP's BS Yediyurappa and will be contesting against Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

