Karnataka: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami withdraws from contest against Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Dingaleshwar Swami, the head of a Lingayat mutt in Shirahatti, withdrew his nomination on Monday. He had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate against BJP's Pralhad Joshi from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency.

Swami's decision is reportedly influenced by the recent murder case of a Lingayat girl in Hubli. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged Swami to support the Congress by withdrawing his nomination papers.

