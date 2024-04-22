Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami withdraws from contest against Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Karnataka: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami withdraws from contest against Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Bengaluru
Updated on: April 22, 2024 16:11 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Dingaleshwar Swami, the head of a Lingayat mutt in Shirahatti, withdrew his nomination on Monday. He had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate against BJP's Pralhad Joshi from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency. 

Swami's decision is reportedly influenced by the recent murder case of a Lingayat girl in Hubli. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urged Swami to support the Congress by withdrawing his nomination papers.

Further details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement