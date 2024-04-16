Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS to secure 23 seats in Karnataka, Congress may win 5, says India TV poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS to secure 23 seats, Congress may win 5, says India TV Opinion Poll

According to the latest opinion poll conducted by India TV, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to clinch victory in 21 out of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka. On the other hand, the Congress party is anticipated to emerge victorious in 5 seats.

The Election Commission’s announcement of Lok Sabha election dates for Karnataka has set the stage for a political showdown across the state. With polling scheduled for April 26 and May 7, Karnataka is poised to conclude its parliamentary polls early this year.

BJP and Congress nominate key candidates

The BJP has revealed its candidates for 20 out of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, with notable figures like Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi, and Tejasvi Surya leading the charge. Meanwhile, the Congress has put forth candidates including Priyanka Jarakiholi, Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar, Samyukta S Patil, and others to contest the upcoming elections.

Former chief ministers spice up electoral landscape

The Lok Sabha race in Karnataka gains momentum with the participation of three former Chief Ministers from the NDA camp. Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, and H D Kumaraswamy add fervour to the campaign as they vie for parliamentary seats, representing different constituencies and communities.

Confidence amidst criticism

Despite facing criticism from the BJP, the Congress leadership remains optimistic about their electoral prospects. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lambasted the BJP’s slogans and tactics, expressing confidence in the I.N.D.I.A bloc and other anti-BJP parties’ ability to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

