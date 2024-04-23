Marcus Stoinis shatters all-time record in IPL as LSG become first team to beat CSK at home in 2024 season

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Marcus Stoinis.

Marcus Stoinis shattered the all-time IPL record of highest individual score while chasing a score in the history of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants ended Chennai Super Kings' unbeaten run at home in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they defeated Ruturaj Gaikwad's men at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Marcus Stoinis produced a magical knock of 124* from 63 balls as he took his team home in the final over of the innings. The Super Giants have achieved double over CSK in IPL 2024 as they defeated them in their previous fixture too.

Solving the No.3 puzzle of the Super Giants, Marcus Stoinis turned out to be a star for LSG. He replied Ruturaj Gaikwad's hundred with a scintillating century of his own. Stoinis brought up his ton in 56 balls as he kept Lucknow into the game throughout.

Stoinis has shattered the 13-year-old record of Paul Valthaty of highest score in successful run chase in an IPL match. Valthaty made 120* vs CSK in 2011.

Highest score in successful run chase in IPL:

124* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs CSK, Chennai, 2024

120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs CSK, Mohali, 2011

119 - Virender Sehwag (DC) vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2011

119 - Sanju Samson (RR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2021

117* - Shane Watson (CSK) vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2018 final

Notably, the 211-run target chased by LSG against CSK is also the highest score ever chased at the Chennai-based venue. Before this CSK's run chase of 206 against RCB in 2012 was the highest at this venue.

Chennai Super Kings made 210 while batting first as their skipper Gaikwad hit a brilliant century. Coming back to open again, Gaikwad played a pretty composed knock of 108 off 60 balls. He became the first CSK skipper to hit a hundred in the Indian Premier League. Shivam Dube showed his great power, smacking 66 runs from just 27 deliveries. MS Dhoni came out to bat and hit a boundary off the only delivery he faced to take CSK to 210.