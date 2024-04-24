Chunav Flashback: When Sam Pitroda's 'hua-to-hua' remark on Sikh riots before 2019 polls created a row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda

Chunav Flashback: Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda's video clip in which he advocated for inheritance tax remark in India supporting Congress' alleged plan for redistributing assets, opened a pandora's box drawing a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

In the election season, PM Modi cashed the opportunity by claiming that Congress wanted to snatch people's assets. The row triggered by Pitroda pushed the Congress on the back foot resulting in a clarification from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who said Pitroda's views don't reflect the party's stand.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time Pitroda's comment left Congress in an embarrassing situation. In the past on several occasions, he made controversial remarks and later took U-turns. One such comment was "hua-to-hua" (whatever happened has happened) over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in 2019. Coincidentally, like this time, in 2019, the timing of the comment was not appropriate as it came just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

However, Pitroda, later, apologised for his "hua-to-hua" remark following the Congress's strong reaction distancing itself from his statement.

PM Modi that time too slammed Congress for his comment, saying it displayed the "character and arrogance" of the party.

The PM accused the Congress of hatching the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame the country's religious heritage. PM Modi referred to Pitroda's "hua to hua" remark on the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, saying it showed the Opposition party's mentality.

"The Congress has hatched the 'Hindu atankwad' (terrorism) conspiracy to defame our religious heritage," Modi said at an election meeting in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh in May 2019.

"No matter how many 'janeu' (sacred thread) they will show, the Congress and its 'mahamilavat' (highly-adulterated) allies will never escape from the sin of putting blot of terrorism on the saffron colour of Hindu religion."

"The Congress even ensured the escape of Bhopal gas tragedy accused (Warren Anderson) as they believe in 'hua to hua'," PM Modi said.

"Kishore Kumar's songs were banned during the Emergency. But now, if the Congress is asked about it, it will say 'hua to hua'," he said.



