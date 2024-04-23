Apple to host 'Let Loose' event on May 7: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Event

Apple is hosting an event this month to launch some new products. The company has started inviting members of the media to a “special Apple Event” on May 7 at 7AM PT (7.30PM IST). The invite’s image features an Apple Pencil, which hints that iPads will be the focus of the event.

It seems that Apple's upcoming event on May 7 will be held entirely virtually, much like the "Scary Fast" event that took place in October. All of the invitations issued by Apple indicate that the event will be available for viewing online, and no invitations for an in-person event have been sent out.

What to expect?

The event is expected to focus on new iPad hardware and accessories, with rumours suggesting the release of a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard. According to some rumours, the new Apple Pencil may include Find My integration and magnetically swappable tips that simulate different writing and drawing instruments.

Reports indicate that the company will also introduce a new iPad Pro lineup with both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models featuring OLED displays. The new iPad Pro designs will also be significantly thinner than their predecessors.

Additionally, the iPad Air lineup will be expanded to include a new 12.9-inch form factor for the first time, alongside the existing 10.9-inch size. According to a surprising last-minute rumour, the 12.9-inch model will also use a mini-LED display.

Lastly, Apple is expected to update the Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro. According to multiple reports, the new Magic Keyboard will make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame with aluminium.

