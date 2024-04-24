Balasore Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sitting BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi to challenge BJD's L Samantsinghar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi to contest against Congress' Srikant Kumar Jena and BJD's Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

Balasore Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The key contest in Odisha's Balasore Lok Sabha seat is set to take place between Pratap Chandra Sarangi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Srikant Kumar Jena of the Congress and Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Lekhashree Samantsinghar. Polling in Balasore will take place in the last phase on June 1.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was earlier with the Biju Janata Dal was defeated by BJP in 2014 elections. However, ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2019, he ditched the BJD and joined the saffron camp.

Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019 general elections, the BJP had won a total of eight seats, Naveen Patnaik's BJP grabbed 11 seats and one was won by Congress.

Before the elections were kicked off, speculations were around that BJP and BJD may enter into an alliance in the state, however, it didn't happen.

Along with Lok Sabha polls, Odisha is set to vote for Assembly elections simultaneously. Polling across 21 seats in Odisha will take place in the last four phases.

Balasore Lok Sabha Result 2019

In 2019, BJP's Pratap Sarangi defeated BJD's Rabindra Kumar Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes.

Balasore Lok Sabha Result 2014

In 2014, BJP's Rabindra Kumar Jena defeated Pratap Chandra Sarangi by a margin of 1,41,825 votes.

In the past two parliamentary elections, the results have been in the favour of the BJP, which makes Balaore one of its stronghold regions in the state.