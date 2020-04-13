Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Another IAS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal

In Madhya Pradesh's state capital, the number of IAS officers contracting the novel coronavirus is on the rise. Recently, another bureaucrat tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of infected IAS officers in the state to four. According to official information, on Sunday night an IAS officer among eight persons tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of corona infected patients in MP has soared to 142.

The three IAS officers who were earlier found to be corona positive were all posted in the Health Department. They include the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and CEO of Ayushman Yojana. At the same time, a sample of an IAS officer and his son also tested positive two days ago. This officer was also attached to the Health Department.

