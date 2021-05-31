Lucknow: This group of youngsters providing 'meal to heal' to Covid-hit people

Image Source : INDIA TV The trust, founded by like-minded youngsters, has served over 3500 meals in three weeks.

The Covid pandemic presented unprecedented challenges all around. Apart from the scarcity of medicine, oxygen and hospital beds, Covid-hit families found themselves struggling for arranging even one meal a day. Despite the raging pandemic, several self-help groups came ahead to help people in distress. Lucknow's Satkar Charitable Trust has emerged as one such organisation that has helped thousands of people by providing them free and nutritious food.

The trust, founded by like-minded youngsters, has served over 3500 meals in three weeks. Hundreds of food packets are distributed daily outside Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital to the attendees of patients as well.

Apart from this ration is also being distributed in Lucknow's Nirala Nagar area among those families that are finding it difficult to arrange food and other basic needs due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

"These are testing times and we are here to contribute our bit to the society. Feeding the families who are not in a position to cook for themselves, is the least we could do. At Atkar, we are working towards the same motive," said Dr. Aayushi Asthana, one of the members of the trust.

The trust now aims to increase to provide food packets to over 1000 people across the capital city.

