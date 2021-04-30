Service to mankind! Bhopal man turns auto into ambulance to provide free service amid Covid surge

Image Source : ANI Bhopal man turns auto into ambulance to provide free service amid Covid surge.

An auto driver in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has turned his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the nation. Javed Khan-an auto driver in Bhopal has fully converted his three-wheeler into a service ambulance, news agency ANI reported.

He is providing the facility free of cost as a service to mankind when many are facing shortages of bed, oxygen and ambulances amid the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source : ANI Bhopal man helping patients amid coronavirus pandemic.

Javed's auto is fully equipped with necessary medical amenities like- oxygen cylinder, PPE kit, sanitizer and also an oximeter.

Speaking to ANI, Javed Khan said, "I saw a lot of people on social media, Whatsapp and news channels that several people are forced to carry their relatives on the shoulder or pull them on carts due to unavailability of ambulances. That is when I thought I could do something for humanity."

He further added, "I sold my wife's gold necklace for Rs 5,000 and bought an oxygen cylinder to turn this auto into an ambulance. I refuel the auto with my money."

Image Source : OXYGEN CYLINDER/ ANI Bhopal auto driver helping COVID-19 patients.

Talking to ANI about how Khan manages to procure oxygen when the whole country is facing an oxygen crisis, he added, "There is a factory in Govindpura. We get oxygen refilled from there. It is a tedious task as we have to stand in the line for about 4-5 hours. The cost of refilling the oxygen cylinders ranges from Rs 450-550."

"It is completely free. I have shared my mobile number on social media platforms, it is 7999909494. Whoever is in trouble and is not able to get an ambulance can call me. I am ready to help people 24 hours," Khan further stated.

Javed has been providing the ambulance service for the last 15-20 days in Bhopal.