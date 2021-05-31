Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE With 648 new Covid cases, Delhi marks its lowest in 2.5 months; positivity rate falls below 1%

Delhi on Monday reported 648 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in two and a half months. At least 86 people died in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital also fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19.

This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. The number of active cases in the national capital is 11,040.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 946 fresh coronavirus cases and 78 fatalities.

On March 21, 823 cases were recorded, while the highest daily positivity rate was over 36 per cent on April 22.

