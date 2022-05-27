Ladakh: Seven jawans dead as bus carrying 26 soldiers falls in Shyok river

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Seven jawans die in road accident in Ladakh, IAF rescue op underway

Ladakh news: At least 7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Friday after a bus carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, informed Army sources. All 26 have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur. A surgical team has also been brought from Leh to Partapur to attend to the injured soldiers.

Officials said many other soldiers received grievous injuries. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.

More details awaited

