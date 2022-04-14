Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 4 terrorists killed in encounter at Shopian, search operation underway

At least 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday. All four neutralized terrorists are said to be associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The exact location of the encounter was Shopian's Badigam, the Zainapora area. As per the police, the search operation is still underway.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out at Badigam. The Jammu and Kashmir police first informed that two terrorists were neutralized, but later said that two more had been killed.

Notably, two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

