J&K: Terrorist involved in attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

A terrorist involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in Srinagar was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of Srinagar after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which the terrorist was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain ultra was involved in the recent attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

“One of the #terrorists involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, killed in #Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. #Encounter is going on,” the IGP said on Twitter.

