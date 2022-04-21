J&K: 3 soldiers, civilian injured in Baramulla encounter; operation ongoing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K: 3 soldiers, one civilian receive minor injuries in ongoing encounter in Baramulla

At least three soldiers were injured during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Baramulla district of the Union Territory.

One civilian was also injured amid the encounter.

Commenting on the encounter, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the exact location of the encounter was Malwa.

"Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said.

Budgam Police and Army were involved in the operation, police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

