Be careful people! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues orange alert | Details

The Met department issued orange alert in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Kerala rains: The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala after the state received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it has also issued an orange alert in the above mentioned districts as well as Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.

Advising fishermen to stay away from the sea, the weather man also said that strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

Rains lash the national capital

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, as the cities witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. The onset of monsoon in the area brought a much-needed respite from the many heatwaves that Delhiites witnessed this summer.

The rains brought down the mercury in the national capital region to 27.6 degrees, the weather office said. On Friday, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days before it was expected.

