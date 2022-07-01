Keep your umbrellas handy Mumbaikars! Heavy rains to lash city in a while, says weather office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A high tide warning has also been issued. People have been advised to stay away from the sea shores.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted moderate to intense rainfall in several places around the Mumbai Metropolitan region on Friday evening. The Weatherman has forecast a spell of rain in neighbouring Thane, Raigarh and Palghar districts within the next few hours.

As per official data, the island city received 119.09 mm of rain, followed by western suburbs with 78.69 mm and eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm of rainfall over a 12-hour period from 8 am till 8 pm on Thursday. Prior to 8 am, the island city, western suburbs and eastern parts had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm and 41.47 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours.

IMD issues a yellow alert

The weather department had issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours on Thursday. A high tide warning has also been issued. People have been advised to stay away from the sea shores. Waves of 4.5 meters high can rise in the Arabian Sea.

Incidents of waterlogging

Water logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas. Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged. The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra rains: Weather office issues yellow alert for Mumbai tomorrow, orange for Raigad | Details

Latest India News