IMD predicts light rain in Delhi today, morning remains pleasant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Commuters on the Azadpur road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Highlights Light rain is predicted in Delhi today.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent.

Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted light rain in the national capital, as early morning remained pleasant in Delhi. The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average temperature. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, IMD said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.

Meanwhile, IMD on Saturday said that Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday. The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News