India reports third positive case of novel coronavirus from Kerala

Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala reports 3rd confirmed case of Coronavirus

With an increase in cases of Coronavirus across the world, Kerala on Monday reported a third confirmed case of the deadly disease. The coronavirus case was reported from Kasargod in the state, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. The patient had returned from Wuhan in China, Shailaja said, adding he is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod and his condition is stable.

Until Saturday, India had reported two cases of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection. A total of 1,999 people who had travelled to China and other affected countries are under observation in the state.

Most of them are under home quarantine with only 75 kept in isolation wards in different hospitals, a medical bulletin said. The condition of both patients tested positive for the virus was stated to be 'stable' and not serious, officials said.

The second patient is also a student from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the epidemic. The patient had returned to Kerala on January 24, the state government said.

The country's first novel coronavirus case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala on Thursday with a woman medical student who returned from Wuhan testing positive for the infection.

Confirming the second case, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the condition of the student, currently admitted to the isolation ward at the Alapuzha Medical College Hospital, was "stable".

Earlier in the day, the minister said in Kollam that the state was awaiting the results of tests conducted on the patient from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

"Now, we have got the test report of the patient. There is a positive case in Alapuzha," she told reporters here on Sunday evening after chairing a high-level meeting with senior health department officials.

The first patient, a woman medical student, is in an isolation ward at the Thrissur medical college hospital.

"We are trying to ensure that the virus does not spread. The two patients, who have tested positive for the virus, are stable. Their condition is not serious. But we are monitoring them closely," she said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, Kerala, which is thickly populated, has been on high alert as a large number of students from the state are studying in the University of Wuhan.

The Kerala health minister said they had started the process to identify people who may have come in contact the two virus-infected patients. She said police were helping in the process.

With the second case being reported from the state, people need to be more vigilant and follow all precautionary measures, Shailaja said.

A meeting with officials of private hospitals in Thrissur was held and they have kept aside around 87 beds for isolation wards.

A similar exercise was required to be undertaken here in view of the need to arrange a maximum number of beds (to meet contingencies), she said.

She said those who have returned from the virus-affected areas of China, besides Sri Lanka and Nepal, must inform the health department as they will have to be home quarantined for 28 days.

"We would like to keep them under quarantine for double the duration of the incubation period of the virus. We have followed the same protocol earlier during the Nipah, chikungunya and H1N1 outbreak".

Those under observation at home should keep away from public functions and should not participate in any event during the incubation period.

According to the medical bulletin issued at 7.30 pm on Sunday, a total of 1,924 people are under home quarantine.

It said 104 samples had been sent to the NIV, Pune, for testing, of which 36 turned out to be negative.

Testing of samples at the newly opened Alapuzha unit of the NIV had commenced, the release added.

Of the people under observation, the maximum are from Malappuram (315), Kozhikode (291) and Ernakulam (260) districts. Of the 75 in various hospitals, 22 are in Thrissur, nine each at Alappuzha and Ernakulam and eight at Malappuram.

At least 12 people were admitted to hospitals across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more people were arrested for allegedly spreading false information about coronavirus on social media. Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said three people were arrested on Saturday from Thrissur.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: India issues fresh travel advisory for China

Also Read | Coronavirus cure found? Thailand doctors say so after serious patients show improvement