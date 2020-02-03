Coronavirus cure found? Thailand doctors say so after serious patients show improvement

Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Thailand: Doctors use drug mixture to cure patients

While the death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in China, Thailand is seeing good results by using a mixture of remedies to cure patients of coronavirus. The first case of cure was reported after a Chinese patient, who was in a serious condition was provided the mixture, a health ministry briefing reported. The country, reportedly, is using a mix of two antiviral drugs to treat coronavirus patients.

According to a doctor at the state-owned Rajavithi Hospital, the condition of the patient significantly improved within 48 hours after giving him the mixture for treating coronavirus.

The medical team had decided to use a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses in his treatment, Public Health Ministry briefing was told by the doctor.

So far, Thailand has reported 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus; wherein 11 patients are still hospitalised and the rest have been discharged.

The nation is also monitoring 311 possible cases in hospitals as of Sunday, according to a health ministry statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said Sunday that the nation will repatriate more than 100 people from Wuhan on Feb. 4 after they pass medical screening in China. They will then be quarantined for 14 days after returning to Thailand.

Chinese health officials have already been administering HIV and flu drugs to fight the coronavirus. The use of the three together in a cocktail seemed to improve the treatment, Thai doctors said.

Another doctor said that a similar approach in two other patients resulted in one displaying some allergic reaction but the other showed improvement.

China as on Monday reported a total of 361 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. Indians residing in Wuhan and other parts of China were evacuated on different flights on Saturday.

