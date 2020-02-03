China puts another major city under lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak

Representational image

Another major city in China has been put under lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Wenzhou, which is far away from the epicenter of the epidemic has now been put under lockdown as the death toll from deadly virus surges to 304.

Several countries have also suspended flight operations to China in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. On Sunday, India airlifted the second batch of its citizens from Wuhan which also included around 17 Maldives citizens.

Wenzhou which is around 800 km from Wuhan has been shut down as the country goes through one of the most challenging times.

China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapid spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 14,000 others.

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China from the deadly virus that has spread to 25 countries, including India, taking the total toll to 305.

The victim, a 44-year-old Chinese man, was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in the Philippines on January 21 from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

So far over 140 coronavirus cases have been reported from abroad, including India where a second case of virus was reported from Kerala on Sunday.

India airlifted 647 Indians and seven Maldivians on Saturday and Sunday from Wuhan. The evacuated Indians would be monitored for any signs of infection for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

India also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the rapid spread of the virus.

