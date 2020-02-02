'We are left to die here': Pak student slams Imran govt for not evacuating them from Coronavirus-hit China

Pak student slams Iman Khan's govt for not evacuating its citizens from Coronavirus hit Wuhan after seeing Indian students being evacuated

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in China which has so far claimed over 300 lives and infected more than 14,000, Pakistani students who are studying in Wuhan University are pleading their government to evacuate them from the epidemic hit country after seeing Indian students were being evacuated from Wuhan.

In a video, a Pakistan student recorded a batch of Indian students who were being evacuated from Wuhan university while lashing out at the Pakistani government that it was not bothered about its own citizens and have left them to die in the virus hit country.

The video has been shared by many journalists including a Pakistani correspondent Naila Inayat who wrote, "Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan."

Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/86LthXG593 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 1, 2020

Another video by Pakistan students in Wuhan University is circulating on Twitter where Pak citizens who have lost hope from their government are now pleading Pakistani army to listen to their request and evacuate them from the epidemic hit country. They also exposed fake claims that Wuhan University was providing them food saying they are managing on their own and nobody is helping.

Meanwhile, Indian citizens are being evacuated from China in two different batches. The first flight carrying Indian citizens landed in New Delhi on Saturday while another Air India special flight will be arriving in New Delhi today.

Indian citizens brought from China will be first scanned in an isolation booth at the Delhi airport and be kept under observation for some days to confirm whether or not they are infected by the virus.

