Codeine cough syrup case: UP STF arrests two suspects in illegal trade, probe uncovers extensive racket Codeine cough syrup case: Over 128 FIRs have been filed against numerous establishments and individuals involved in this illegal pharmaceutical operation, marking the most extensive government crackdown on such illicit activities ever conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals, Abhishek Sharma and Shubham Sharma, in connection with the illegal trade and misuse of codeine-based cough syrups on Thursday (December 11). This arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on the widespread racket involving the illicit distribution of these controlled substances across the state.

Arrests made by UP STF

The STF, known for targeting organised crime, took swift action against Abhishek Sharma and Shubham Sharma, who were allegedly involved in trafficking codeine syrup for recreational abuse. Their arrest came as part of a broader investigation spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA).

Identification of key suspects and widening investigation

Authorities have identified over 10 key suspects believed to be orchestrating the illegal trade of codeine syrups. This organised network reportedly involves multiple roles, including manufacturers, distributors, transporters, and local operators working in coordination across several districts and even states.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the state government to probe this menace, uncovered this well-coordinated nexus during their investigations into the diversion and illegal sale of codeine-based syrups.

Extensive FIRs and raids

So far, more than 128 FIRs have been registered against various establishments and individuals linked to this illegal pharmaceutical trade. This sweeping action is the largest-ever government crackdown on such illicit activities in Uttar Pradesh.

Raids are actively being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend other suspects, while the investigation also involves scrutinising financial transactions and inter-state connections that facilitate the trafficking.

Government's firm stance

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue after reports surfaced from other states about the misuse of codeine cough syrups. Enforcement intensity has been ramped up accordingly.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), LR Kumar, who heads the SIT, confirmed the government’s zero-tolerance approach. "The chief minister has directed that no person involved, regardless of position or influence, will be spared," he said.

Further arrests and disclosures are expected as the SIT continues its exhaustive searches and investigations. Authorities remain focused on dismantling the entire network to prevent further misuse of codeine syrups, which pose significant public health risks.