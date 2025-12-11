Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat, apprehends 11 crew members for illegal entry into Indian waters The Indian Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters.

New Delhi:

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat operating illegally in Indian waters and apprehended 11 crew members on board, officials said on Thursday. The apprehended fishermen have been handed over to the Jakhau Marine Police in Gujarat for further investigation.

Indian Coast Guard in an X post said, "In a swift action on December 10, 2025, intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters."

"The Indian Coast Guard intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters. This decisive action reflects the unwavering vigilance of the ICG and India's firm resolve to protect its maritime frontiers and uphold international maritime law within the MZI. Relentless surveillance and proactive operation remain the bedrock of our maritime security strategy," it said on X.

Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said this interdiction underscores the Coast Guard's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international laws within the Maritime Zones of India (MZI).

"Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy," he added.

