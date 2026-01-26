Maharashtra cop collapses, dies of heart attack during Republic Day celebrations; video surfaces A tragic incident occurred today during the flag-hoisting ceremony held on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Umarga town of Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

Osmanabad:

A tragic incident was reported during the Republic Day celebrations in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, where a police officer died after suffering a sudden heart attack during the flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday. Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Jadhav collapsed while attending the Republic Day ceremony, triggering panic among fellow officers present at the venue. The incident has left colleagues and locals in shock. A video showing the moment of his collapse has also surfaced on social media.

Mohan Jadhav, posted with the State Excise Department, suffered a suspected heart attack while attending the Republic Day programme organised by the department in the Umarga town of the Dharashiv district, formerly known as Osmanabad.

According to officials, PSI Jadhav was standing in line with other officers and staff to salute the national flag when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed, hitting his head in the fall. He sustained a serious head injury.

Colleagues immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Umarga, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to preliminary information, the cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. Further details are awaited.

