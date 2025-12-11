'They had no business interest in Thailand': Goa government on Luthra brothers' claim in court This came after the accused brothers claimed in the court that they had gone to Thailand for some business related work. However, the court was informed that this information was incorrect.

Panaji:

Goa police on Thursday accused Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra of providing false information regarding their business activities in Thailand and evading the probe following the recent fire at their Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives.

During court proceedings, the counsel representing Goa stated that the accused's family members claimed they did not know the whereabouts of Saurav and Gaurav.



The counsel highlighted that the accused did not cooperate with the investigation. Contrary to claims, the report of them leaving for Thailand on December 6 was false. After the fire incident, on December 7, around 1:15 am, they booked tickets worth lakhs and flew to Thailand on an Indigo flight the same morning. There was no business activity planned in Thailand.

The counsel emphasised that fleeing immediately after the incident reflected the accused’s conduct, prompting the court to issue non-bailable warrants.

Following this, a lookout notice was issued on December 7, and Interpol issued a Blue Corner notice on December 9. The Goa government counsel confirmed that Indigo Airlines provided the details of Saurav and Gaurav Luthra.

Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers have been detained in Thailand and are likely to be brought back to India soon.

About Goa night club fire incident

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora. As many as 25 persons, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the mishap. Early reports indicate that fireworks may have triggered the blaze.

Six people were injured in the incident. According to a fire brigade official, cited by PTI, most of the fatalities were caused by suffocation, as many people were trapped on the ground floor. The small doors and a narrow bridge leading to the club made it hard for people to escape. The rescue efforts were also slowed because fire trucks and water tankers were stationed about 400 meters away from the site.

