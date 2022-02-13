Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/PTI IMAGES 'Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab': Cong leader's shocker on Karnataka controversy | Watch

Reacting to the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Sunday made a shocking statement. He said that women get raped when they don't wear Hijab.

"Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab," the Congress leader had said in Hubli.

The Udupi district administration has meanwhile, earlier in the day, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 (Monday) till February 19 (Saturday).

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month. The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

Also Read | Schools in Karnataka up to class 10th to re-open from tomorrow, says CM Bommai

Also Read: Hijab controversy: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Udupi from February 14-19

Latest India News