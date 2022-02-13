Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Hijab controversy: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Udupi from February 14-19.

The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 (Monday) till February 19 (Saturday).

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The order will be in effect from 6:00 am on February 14 (Monday) to 6:00 pm on February 19 (Saturday).

The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month. The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

