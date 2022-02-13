Follow us on Image Source : AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark: 'Hope a Hijabi will be India's PM' | Watch

Highlights AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drags the hijab controversy to Uttar Pradesh elections

Addressing a rally in UP, Owaisi said 'one day a ‘hijabi’ will become PM of India'

Owaisi accused the BJP government of not allowing Muslim girls to wear a hijab

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi dragged the hijab controversy to Uttar Pradesh elections and made 'one day a ‘hijabi’ will become the Prime Minister of India' remark. While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM chief gave this controversial statement.

In the video, Owaisi can be heard saying that hijab-wearing girls will become doctors, DM, SDM, and one day PM of India. While campaigning in UP’s Sambhal district, Owaisi accused the BJP government of not allowing Muslim girls to wear a hijab and also shared a video clip on Twitter.

Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about empowering Muslim women with the triple talaq law and questioned him over the hijab controversy. Is this his Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign pitch, he asked.

AIMIM chief Owaisi also talked about how a burqa-clad woman walked into a saffron crowd and chanted ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and said this is the courage every Muslim should have.

On Wednesday, Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke to the hijab-clad girl student who was allegedly heckled by boys wearing saffron scarves in Karnataka. Owaisi said that her act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for all.

"Spoke to Muskan and her family on call. Prayed for her to remain steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom of religion and choice. I conveyed that her act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for us all," tweeted the AIMIM leader from Hyderabad.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

ALSO READ | SP leader Rubina Khanam threatens to 'chop off hands' of those who lay hand on hijab