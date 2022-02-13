Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
Schools in Karnataka up to class 10th to re-open from tomorrow, says CM Bommai

Education ministers in the state have also been urged by the Karnataka CM, to submit a report after examining the situation that prevails after schools resume.

Bengaluru Updated on: February 13, 2022 15:38 IST
karnataka schools, karnataka school timing
Image Source : PTI

Chikmagalur: Students wearing hijab who were denied entry, outside IDSG Government College

Highlights

  • Schools for all classes up to standard 10 will resume from tomorrow.
  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement on Sunday.
  • Earlier, he had announced resumption of physical classes for only standards 9 and 10.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that all schools in the state upto class 10 will resume physical classes from February 14 (Monday). The announcement comes amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the state, due to which schools were shut down again.

"I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation", he told reporters in Hubli.

Earlier on Thursday, Bommai had announced resumption of classes for only standards 9 and 10. Even before, the CM had urged students to maintain calm and had announced schools and colleges to remain closed for 3 days. 

As a precaution, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 to February 19. The order will be in effect from 6 am on February 14 to  6 pm on February 19.

Education ministers in the state have also been urged by the Karnataka CM, to submit a report after examining the situation that prevails after schools resume.

Also Read: Hijab controversy: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Udupi from February 14-19

