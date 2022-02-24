Jayalalithaa 74th birth anniversary: Journey of non-political individual to a successful Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

J Jayalalithaa was more than just a politician, actress, philanthropist but a peoples' person, godly followed in her home state Tamil Nadu, where she remained chief minister for more than 14 years (1991-2016).

Being a successful actress who came into prominence in the mid-1960s, she worked in almost 140 movies between 1961-1980 primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. She entered into politics and joined AIADMK in 1982 when MG Ramachandran was Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

MG Ramachandran or better known as MGR was a Tamil cultural icon, actor, who leveraged his immense popularity with the masses into a successful political career. Jayalalithaa was seen as a frequent co-star with MGR in most movies.

Entering politics, Jayalalithaa's career moved swiftly and in a few years, she became AIADMK propaganda secretary and was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Jayalalithaa, after MGR's death in 1987, proclaimed herself his political heir after she fought off the faction headed by VN Janaki Ramachandran, widow of MGR.

Jayalalithaa became the sole leader of AIADMK and leader of the opposition after the 1989 assembly election against DMK -led government headed by M Karunanidhi.

Jayalalithaa's maiden speeches 'Pennin Perumai' was praised by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rajya Sabha member Khushwant Singh, who also witnessed her speech.

Throughout her political career, she remained admired within the party. Jaya was discharged responsibilities for welfare schemes such as noon-day meals.

After MGR's death, AIADMK had split into two factions one led by his wife called AIADMK (LA) and the other was led by Jayalalithaa (AIADMK-L), however, Jaya's faction was supported by most senior leaders of the party such as V. R. Nedunchezhiyan, Aranganayagam, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thirunavukarasar.

On 9 February 1989, the two factions of AIADMK merged and they unanimously accepted Jayalalithaa as the general secretary of the party and the "Two leaves" symbol of the party was restored.

At the age of 41, Jayalalithaa entered the assembly successfully contesting the subsequent 1989 elections on the basis of being MGR's political heir.

In 1991, Jayalalithaa become the youngest woman chief minister of the state after AIADMK in alliance with Congress won the election. Jayalalithaa became the first woman chief minister to serve a full term.

During her first stint as chief minister, Jayalalithaa introduced government schemes like the 'Cradle Baby Scheme' to better the ratio of the girl child.

The government established centres in some areas, these being equipped to receive and place into adoption unwanted female babies. The scheme was extended in 2011.

It was during her government that for the first time police stations were operated solely by women.

Jayalalithaa introduced a 30 per cent quota for women in police jobs and launched 57 all-women police stations. Apart from police stations, all women libraries, stores, banks, cooperative elections.

Jayalalithaa was referred as Thanga Gopuram, Thanga Silai (Golden Statue) by her followers.

During her over 14 year long CM's tenure, Jayalalithaa worked on a number of issues including public welfare works, let's take a look at some of theem.

80-hour-long fast

Among her many stints, Jayalalithaa observed fast for 80 hours near MGR memorial on the Marina beach, demanding Karnataka release Kaveri water for the kuruvai crop.

Constitutional amendment to include the Tamil Nadu Act

Jayalalithaa's AIADMK government led a cross-party committee of Tamil Nadu politicians to Delhi to meet Central government led by Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and stepped up pressure to bring in a Constitutional amendment to include the Tamil Nadu Act in the Ninth Schedule. This fetched her the title of 'Samooga Neethi Kaatha Veeranganai'.

Praise from Mother Teresa

In January 1994, Mother Teresa Called on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at her poes garden residence in Chennai and praised her welfare projects for girls, destitute women and the aged. Mother Teresa reportedly said that she and Jayalalithaa, India's then only female chief minister, were "working for and fulfilling the same noble cause".

The Mullaperiyar dam

While AIADMK was in power in 2014 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa, the Supreme Court in its May 2, 2014 verdict had held that the 120-year-old dam is safe and allowed Tamil Nadu to raise the water level to 142 feet.

'Amma' as a brand

Under Jayalalithaa's leadership, AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government launched several welfare schemes like free laptops for students, canteens with subsidized food called Amma Unnavagam, mid-day meal scheme, breakfast meals across government schools.

Improving power situation in state

During her second term as CM, Jayalalithaa focussed on state's power and load-shedding issues, improving condition across the state and also focussed on solar-power. Her government provided 200-750 units of free electricity to handloom and power loom weavers.

Bringing investments

In September 2015 investers meet, the Tamil Nadu government attracted close to Rs 2.42 lakh crore in investments.

Jayalalithaa's corruption case

Jayalalithaa was convicted in disproportionate assets case and for misusing office during her tenure of 1991–96. Some of the allegations involved spending on her foster son's lavish marriage in 1996 and acquisition of properties worth more than Rs 66 crore as well as jewellery, cash deposits, investments and a fleet of luxury cars. This was the first case where a ruling chief minister had to step down on account of a court sentence. Ultimately, in May 2015, her conviction was overturned, she was acquitted of all charges.

In 2016, Jayalalithaa’s health took a turn for the worse when she suffered a cardiac arrest and admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. She was under treatment for around 3 months. Amma passed away at 11.30 p.m. on December 5, 2016 at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. She was 68.

