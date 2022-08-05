Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Encounter is underway in Kulgam.

Kulgam encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 5), police said.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

