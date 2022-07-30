Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

Highlights An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, said officials

Baramulla encounter news updates : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday (July 30).

Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

ALSO READ: J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Kulgam's Brayihard Kathpora area

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Latest India News