Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla

Baramulla encounter: The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Srinagar
Updated on: July 30, 2022 7:49 IST
Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

Highlights

  • An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district
  • Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area
  • There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, said officials

Baramulla encounter news updates: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday (July 30).

Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said. 

