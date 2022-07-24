Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Kulgam encounter: The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Kulgam
Updated on: July 24, 2022 7:28 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Terrorists hiding in Kulgam started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Highlights

  • An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Rampora area
  • Police and security forces are on the job, said officials
  • Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the area

Kulgam encounter news: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Rampora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Rampora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the area. 

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

ALSO READ: J&K: 2 terrorists including top JeM commander killed in Awantipora encounter

