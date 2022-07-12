Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
  Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian encounter: "Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job," said police.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Shopian
Updated on: July 12, 2022 8:38 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job.

Highlights

  • Gunfight breaks out at Shopian district in J&K
  • Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian
  • More details are awaited

Jammu and Kashmir news updates: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Reban area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, said officials.

"Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Around two militants are believed to be trapped in the gunfight incident. 

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday (July 11), a top JeM terrorist and his accomplice were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Wandakpora in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

