Image Source : PTI J&K: 2 LeT terrorists, including one involved in bank manager's murder, killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian Encounter: At least 2 terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. One of the terrorists was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in the Kulgam district recently.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Tuesday as well, two terrorists linked to LeT were killed, in Srinagar. One policeman was also injured in the process. As per the police, the terrorists were sent by Pakistani handlers, alongwith a local terrorist who had been living in Pakistan since 2018.

