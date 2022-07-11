Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 2 terrorists including top JeM commander, killed in Awantipora encounter

Awantipora encounter: At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday. Among the two, one has been identifed as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka. The identification of the other terrorist is being ascertained. Koka was involved in many terror activities in South Kashmir since 2018.

Earlier in a tweet Kashmir Zone Police while Quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar wrote "Notorious militant of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter."

Incriminating material including one American-made rifle M-4 Carbine rifle, one pistol and other arms have been recovered.

Meanwhile on July 6, 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists surrendered before police and security forces following an encounter in Kulgam. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the surrendered terTrorists were identified as Nadeem Abbas Bhat, resident of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir, resident of Mirpura, Qaimoh. Both were part of a recently recruited module of LeT.

Based on specific input from JK Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and JK Police in the area.

