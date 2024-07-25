Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall renamed as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively. These halls are used for various ceremonial functions. Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people, a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

"Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' -- as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively, it said.

About Durbar Hall

'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue, the statement said.

About Ashok Hall

'Ashok Hall’ was originally a ballroom. The word ‘Ashok’ connotes someone who is “free from all sufferings” or is “bereft of any sorrow”. Also, ‘Ashoka’ refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The national emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath.

The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming ‘Ashoka Hall’ as ‘Ashok Mandap’ brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok', it sad.

Also Read: Delhi liquor policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 8 in CBI case

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP