Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's bail order

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order denying him bail in the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Bibhav Kumar

On July 12, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar. Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta denied bail to Bibhav Kumar, citing potential influence on witnesses and evidence tampering if Kumar were released.

"The petitioner yields considerable influence and it cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with," said Justice Mendiratta, adding, "No grounds are made out for releasing the petitioner on bail at this stage."

Case background

Kumar was arrested on May 18 and has been booked under various IPC provisions, including assault with intent to disrobe criminal intimidation, and attempted culpable homicide. The trial court had previously denied his bail on June 7.

Swati Maliwal claimed she was brutally assaulted by Kumar on May 13, which has led to significant personal and professional distress, including social media trolling and threats to her and her family.

