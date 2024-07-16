Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Police personnel and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, leave Kejriwal's residence after a recreation of the scene in the AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the assault case involving former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal. The chargesheet was submitted at the Tis Hazari Court.

Details of the case

The chargesheet alleges Kumar's involvement in the assault on Maliwal, which occurred earlier this year. The incident sparked significant controversy and highlighted concerns over the safety of public officials in the national capital.

Legal proceedings underway

The Tis Hazari Court will now review the chargesheet and proceed with the legal formalities. The case has drawn attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the potential implications for Delhi's political landscape.

Comprehensive investigation

The Delhi Police's chargesheet is extensive, comprising 300 pages. During the investigation, police questioned 100 people and listed 50 as witnesses. The charges against Kumar include sections 341, 354, 354B, 506, 509, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).