Swati Maliwal case: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwals residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwals assault case.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta denied bail to Bibhav Kumar, citing potential influence on witnesses and evidence tampering if Kumar were released.

Court's statement

"The petitioner yields considerable influence and it cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with," said Justice Mendiratta, adding, "No grounds are made out for releasing the petitioner on bail at this stage."

Case background

Arrest and charges

Kumar was arrested on May 18 and has been booked under various IPC provisions, including assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, and attempted culpable homicide. The trial court had previously denied his bail on June 7.

Allegations

Swati Maliwal claimed she was brutally assaulted by Kumar on May 13, which has led to significant personal and professional distress, including social media trolling and threats to her and her family.

Defense and prosecution arguments

Defense's argument

Senior Advocate N Hariharan argued that Kumar had been in custody for 54 days and all necessary investigations were completed. He claimed the charges were false and that denying bail amounted to "pre-trial punishment."

Prosecution's argument

Senior Advocate Sanjay Jain, representing the Delhi Police, stated the investigation is ongoing and highlighted issues such as missing video recordings from Kejriwal’s residence and potentially doctored clips released after the FIR was lodged.

Next steps

Chargesheet filing: The Delhi Police is expected to file the chargesheet by July 16. The court's detailed order on the bail plea is awaited.

