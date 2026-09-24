Rahul Gandhi speaks to IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's parents, assures support: Sources

Mumbai:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to the parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and assured them of all help in their efforts to seek justice for their son, party sources said on Thursday. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Maharashtra unit chief Shivraj More were with Sahil's parents when the call took place.

Rahul Gandhi assures help

According to news agency PTI sources, the Congress leader made a video call to Ravindra and Sonali Wakode when they were travelling to Mumbai from Washim district. During the nearly 17-minute call, Rahul Gandhi assured Sahil's parents that he stood by them and would extend all possible help, the sources said.

The parents have announced that they will be going on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the IIT Bombay gate from 11 am on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.

IIT Bombay sets up panel to probe student’s suicide

Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Bombay constituted a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode. The committee includes a former vigilance officer along with student representatives.

The board has also asked Professor Suryanarayan Doolla to go on leave. Doolla has been charged with inciting the student's death. The committee has been directed to submit its report within a week. A further decision will be taken after the report is received and the investigation is completed, a source said. The board also considered the demands put forward by the students and, according to sources, has agreed to most of the demands barring the demand for resignation.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is also conducting a probe into his death.

CCTV footage emerges

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the investigation into the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is examining footage retrieved from the examination hall, campus and hostel to piece together the sequence of events leading up to his death.

According to the CCTV footage from the examination hall, Sahil's movements were recorded between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on September 19, the day of the incident. The footage, which is around 54 seconds long, reportedly captures the final phase of the examination, with around 15-20 minutes still remaining before the paper was scheduled to end at 1 pm.

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