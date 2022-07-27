Kulgam encounter: Gunfight between terrorists, security forces in Brayihard Kathpora area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Highlights Police and army were on the job, confirmed Kashmir zone police

There were no reports of any injuries to security forces or locals in the encounter yet

The terrorists are yet to be identified

Kulgam encounter: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam early on Wednesday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Brayihard Kathpora area.

Commenting on the encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Police and Army on the job."

More details into the encounter were yet awaited.

On July 24, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Rampora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir after learning about the presence of militants there. Militants fired at the security forces during the search operation.

On July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed that 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, to July 9, 2022.

Submitting a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said of the total 118 civilians killed, five were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities.

The minister was replying to a question demanding an answer on the number of civilians, pilgrims and security personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, till date, and out of them how many were Hindus and Kashmir Pandits.

The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a substantial decline in terror attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

