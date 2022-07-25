Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Bengaluru, probe underway

Monday, July 25, 2022
     
Karnataka: According to sources, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division and Intelligence Wing raided a residence following a tip-off over the presence of the suspected terrorist identified as Akthar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Bengaluru
Published on: July 25, 2022 10:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). The Bengaluru police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

Highlights

  • Karnataka Police arrested a suspected LeT terrorist and detained four other persons, said sources
  • This arrest was made in a late night operation in Bengaluru on Monday
  • The Bengaluru police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case

Karnataka news: Police in Karnataka have arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and detained four other persons in a late night operation in Bengaluru, sources said on Monday (July 25).

 
According to the sources, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Wing in coordination with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Intelligence Wing raided a residence following a tip-off over the presence of the suspected terrorist identified as Akthar Hussain Lashkar from Assam.

The teams comprised more than 30 personnel. The suspected terrorist worked as a food delivery boy and resided with others in the BTP locality near Tilaknagar.

The Bengaluru police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

The police sources said that an FIR has been lodged at the Tilaknagar police station and sleuths are questioning the five persons.

In June, Talib Hussain linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was arrested from Bengaluru.

The debate of Bengaluru being a sleeper cell for terrorists and anti-national forces came to the forefront with Hussain's arrest.

