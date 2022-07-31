Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 1 LeT terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter, incriminating material found

J&K encounter: At least one terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla in an encounter that started on Saturday night, the J&K Police informed on Sunday. Several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were found, including 1 AK47 rifle, and 2 magazines.

The terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan, Baramulla. He was active since 2005 and was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. One more terrorist is believed to be trapped, and a search operation is going on in the area.

"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.

The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

Two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan, Kupwara were arrested by police and Army, a police official said.

Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

