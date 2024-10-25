Diwali bonanza: Punjab government abolishes NOC requirement for land registration, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In a significant move aimed at simplifying property transactions, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has abolished the requirement for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for plot registration across the state. The announcement, made just ahead of Diwali, is being seen as a festive gift to residents with an intent to streamline property-related processes and reduce administrative hurdles.

The removal of the NOC mandate is expected to ease property registration and make it more accessible and time-efficient for residents. The state government emphasised this measure will not only benefit individuals involved in property transactions but will also boost real estate activity in the region.

Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Bill

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mann said Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his consent to the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Earlier on September 3, the Punjab Assembly had passed the Bill, which aims to do away with the practice of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the registration of land deeds.

Mann said this amendment aims to ensure stringent control over the illegal colonies, besides giving relief to small plot holders. This is a major reprieve for a common man as it aims to overcome problems being faced by the general public in registration of their plots and to put a check on development of unauthorised colonies, said Mann. This stipulates provisions of penalty and punishment to offenders, he said.

Who will not require NOC?

Mann said, as per the amendment, any person who, up to July 31, 2024, has entered into a power of attorney, agreement to sell on stamp paper, or any other such document for an area of up to 500 square yards in an unauthorised colony, will not require any NOC for registration of land. Illegal colonies had mushroomed up during the long “misrule” of the previous governments as the earlier rulers had patronized the illegal colonizers, he alleged.

