Bihar govt mandates registration of temples and mutts, to submit immovable asset details online

Patna: The Bihar government has mandated that all District Magistrates (DMs) ensure the registration of unregistered temples, mutts, and trusts in their areas. Additionally, these entities are required to submit details of their immovable assets to the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) for online listing. The BSBRT functions under the state's law department.

Speaking on the matter, Bihar Law Minister Nitin Nabin on Thursday said, "All district magistrates (DMs) have been directed to ensure that unregistered temples, mutts, and trusts are registered on a priority basis."

Ban on sale/purchase of immovable properties of temples

He also directed the district magistrates to ensure that the details of immovable assets for all registered temples and mutts are promptly submitted to the BSBRT for online publication. "I recently sent a letter to all DMs in this regard. So far, only 18 districts have submitted data to the BSBRT," he added.

He has said that all the District Magistrates should ensure that the immovable properties of the temples and monasteries which have been registered in the state are not sold or purchased. He informed that according to the Bihar Hindu Religious Trust Act, 1950, all public temples, monasteries, trusts and dharamshalas in Bihar should be registered under BSBRT. "The state government will take stringent action against those involved in illegal property transactions of registered temples, mutts, or trusts, as well as against unregistered entities that fail to register with the BSBRT," he added.

A high-level meeting will be held with officials from the Law, Revenue, and Land Reforms departments to address these issues. The minister emphasised that registration is crucial to safeguard the property, including land, of both registered and unregistered temples from unauthorised claims.

How many unregistered temples or mutts in the state?

According to the latest data from the BSBRT, there are around 2,512 unregistered temples and mutts in the state, collectively holding 4,321.64 acres of land. In comparison, there are approximately 2,499 registered temples in Bihar, which together own over 18,456 acres.

The districts with the highest numbers of unregistered temples and mutts include Vaishali (438), Kaimur Bhabhua (307), West Champaran (273), Bhagalpur (191), Begusarai (185), Saran (154), and Gaya (152).

In terms of land ownership, Kaimur Bhabhua has 307 unregistered temples and mutts covering about 813 acres, Khagaria has 100 unregistered entities with 722 acres, and Banka district has 78 unregistered temples and mutts with approximately 332 acres.

(With PTI inputs)

