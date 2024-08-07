Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar: Six die as lightning strikes in Nawada district, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia.

Bihar: At least six people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar, officials said today (August 7). The lightning deaths were reported from the Nawada district. According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the incidents took place in Auraiya, Pakribarawa, Kadirganj and Roh police station areas.

CM announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of six people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

More than 26 people have died so far due to lightning strikes in different districts of the state since August 1.

According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, "The state witnessed 400 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2022. Among the districts, the highest number of deaths due to thunderstorms/lightning was reported from Gaya (46), followed by Bhojpur (23), Nawada (21) and Banka (21), Aurangabad (20) and Nalanada and Kaimur (18 each)."

8 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Earlier, eight people were killed in lightning strike incidents in four districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours on August 2. State capital Patna and Aurangabad reported three deaths each, followed by one each in Nawada and Saran, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed sorrow over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Kumar also appealed to people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. On Thursday (August 1), 12 people were killed after being struck by lightning in four districts of the state.

