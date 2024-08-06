Land-for-job scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejaswi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Lalu Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a new supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in a land-for-job scam. In its new chargesheet, ED has made 8 people accused in a money laundering case. The accused include former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav and others.

The new supplementary chargesheet has 1000 pages. The Rouse Avenue Court will take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by ED on August 13. The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13. The case filed by ED stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Notably, the alleged scam dates back to the time when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, many people were appointed to Group D posts in different zones of Indian Railways and in return these people transferred their lands to the family members of the then Railway Minister Lalu Yadav and his related company AK Infosys Private Limited.

In the same case, the Delhi High Court on June 26 granted bail to another accused Amit Katyal. According to ED Katyal was the Director of AK Infosys Private Limited. He was granted an interim bail of six weeks on medical grounds. Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023, under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).