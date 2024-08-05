51-year-old arrested from Kolkata for sending bomb threat email to Bihar CM office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: A 51-year-old man accused of sending a threatening email to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office has been arrested in Kolkata. The mobile phone used to send the email has been recovered. The accused, originally from Begusarai in Bihar, currently resides in Kolkata where he runs a paan shop.

Earlier on Saturday (August 3), Bihar Police had registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up Bihar's Chief Minister's office. The police said the case is linked to a July 16 incident, wherein an email was issued under the name of the proscribed terrorist organization 'Al-Qaeda' to Bihar CM's office and threatened to blow up the premises. "It's an old case...we have registered an FIR on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said.

Further, according to the significant details available in the case, the FIR was first registered based on the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar and the case has been filed against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.

Patna Airport receives bomb threat

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier in June, a similar bomb threat email was sent to Patna Airport, which was declared a hoax after the initial inquiry.

On June 18, at approximately 1:10 PM, the Director of Patna Airport received a threatening email, prompting an immediate response from airport authorities. As a result, security measures at Patna Airport have been significantly enhanced.

"A bomb threat through email was received at JPNI Airport Patna and 41 other airports. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting is convened at the airport. BTAC has found the threat to be non-specific. Further follow-up actions are in process," the Patna Airport director said in a statement.

Bomb-making materials were found in a house

In July, bomb-making materials were recovered from a house in Patna. 35 live cartridges, a box of potassium nitrate, cans of trifluralin liquid, wooden charcoal, and twine were seized. In this case, the police arrested a person named Pawan Mahto. The police were investigating the angle of the conspiracy behind bringing such a large quantity of explosives into the house.

The police nabbed them in time and prevented a major incident. Notably, the Bihar Police are also taking the latest threat to CMO seriously, and all security agencies are treating this matter with grave importance.

